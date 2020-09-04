A jury trial awaits a Peck man charged with rape, two counts of forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object and sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Donald W. Joyal, 59, is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 25, 2021, after a district court arraignment Wednesday in Lewiston by 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie. Joyal pleaded innocent to the felony charges Wednesday morning.
Joyal and his girlfriend, Susan M. Lopp, 57, were both charged last month for allegedly abusing a woman confined to a wheelchair. Lopp was charged with one count each of forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object and sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Lopp’s preliminary hearing in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court continues Wednesday.
Both Joyal and Lopp are being held in Nez Perce County Jail. Joyal is being held on a $75,000 bond and Lopp on a $50,000 bond.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies allege Joyal raped the woman several times between January 2018 and June 2020. While the woman lived in Peck with Joyal and Lopp, she spent most of her time in a hospital bed, where she was raped by Joyal, court records said.
Joyal is also accused of placing a dog shock collar on the woman’s arms and shocking her with it. “Joyal then would sit there shocking me and laughing his … off,” the woman told deputies. Lopp would tell the woman “that Joyal had the biggest smile on his face as he was shocking” the woman, court records said.
Deputies said the woman said Joyal and Lopp laced her food, drinks and cigarettes with methamphetamine against her will. The woman tested positive for methamphetamine in her blood when she went to Spokane for a Botox treatment, court records said.
Deputies allege Joyal and Lopp also forced the woman to have three-way sex with them in the fall of 2019, court records said.
The maximum penalty for rape and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object in Idaho is life in prison and a $50,000 fine. Rape also carries a minimum sentence of one year in jail if convicted of the charge. The maximum penalty in Idaho for sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult is 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
