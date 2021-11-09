GRANGEVILLE — A 24-year-old Peck man charged with second degree murder pleaded innocent to the charge in 2nd District Court here Monday.
Chase W. Chandler is scheduled for a jury trial on the charge April 4. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond and is being represented by Idaho County Public Defender John A. Wiltse.
Chandler is charged in connection with the Sept. 26 death of Wayne M. Hodges, 24, of Orofino.
According to a criminal complaint, Chandler is accused of striking Hodges in the head with a blunt instrument or club, sufficient enough to cause cranial fractures and death. Hodges’ body was discovered a short distance away from a camper that had burned at an undeveloped campground near Lolo Creek in Idaho County.
During a preliminary hearing Oct. 29, witnesses said Chandler went camping in the Lolo Creek area of Idaho County with Hodges and two or three other people. During a wood cutting outing, Chandler began to act strangely and fled the camp on foot, witnesses said.
He reportedly told detectives later he believed Hodges was going to kill him — possibly because Chandler had been sexually involved with Hodges’ wife, Ashtin.
Chandler reportedly roamed through the woods for a day and a half before returning to the campground late the next night. He told detectives he then got into his vehicle and drove away.
The other campers had reportedly gone out looking for Chandler while Hodges stayed back at the camp. When the group returned an hour or so later the camper was on fire; Hodges was nowhere to be found and Chandler’s vehicle was gone. Hodges’ body was later discovered by a responder to the camper fire.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state. Judge Gregory FitzMaurice is trying the case.