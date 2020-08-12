Peck man now faces manslaughter charge

Nez Perce County prosecutors have now charged a Peck man with voluntary manslaughter after his roommate died Sunday in a Spokane hospital.
Frank J. Frost, 66, was facing a felony aggravated battery charge from an Aug. 1 altercation with his roommate, Stephen F. Parsons, over an open window.
Frost had opened some windows and Parsons wanted them closed at their residence on the 300 block of North Belle Street in Peck, court records said.
Prosecutors say that Frost’s striking and kicking of Parsons caused a head injury that led to his death, court records said.
Parsons died at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, court records filed Monday said. Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Anderson requested an autopsy report from Spokane Coroner Jim Ettke. Authorities are seeking Parsons’ medical records from Deaconess Medical Center as well.
Parsons was flown to Spokane for brain surgery after the altercation with his roommate. Parsons was placed on a ventilator and was in a coma, court records said.
Deputies had called an ambulance for Parsons on Aug. 1, because his words began to slur as he was telling the deputies about the altercation with Frost over closing the window, court records said.
Nez Perce County deputies say Frost struck Parsons while he was sitting in a chair. Parsons went to the floor and Frost kicked him, court records said.
Nez Perce County senior Magistrate Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch set a $200,000 bond in the case last week. Bond will be argued at a preliminary hearing in the case today, court records said. Another preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2 in the case.
The maximum penalty for voluntary manslaughter in Idaho is 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Under the previous charge of aggravated battery, Frost faced a possible 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Voluntary manslaughter is defined in Idaho as the unlawful killing of a human being upon a sudden quarrel or heat of passion.
