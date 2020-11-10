OROFINO — The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a fatal vehicle wreck Thursday as Stephen A. Poffel, 77, of Peck.
According to a news release sent from the sheriff’s office Monday, the accident happened about 1.5 miles up Bobbitt Bench Road.
Poffel’s vehicle had been traveling south on the road when it left the right side of the roadway and rolled about 570 feet down an embankment.
The sheriff’s office was unable to release the name of the victim until next of kin had been notified, which happened over the weekend, Sheriff Chris Goetz said Monday.