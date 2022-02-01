A Peck man was charged with burglary and aggravated assault in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday following a weekend incident in which he allegedly barged into a neighbor’s home and fired a gun.
Magistrate Judge Michelle M. Evans ordered 40-year-old Shawn C. Kleemeyer, 40, held on a $100,000 surety bond for the two felonies. Evans issued an order requiring Kleemeyer to stay away from the home where the incident occurred if he is able to post the bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s office, Kleemeyer allegedly stormed into the house late Saturday night, pointed a gun at a resident and declared “I’m in charge,” before shooting at the home’s front door through which he also exited. He was arrested outside the home.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for Feb. 9.