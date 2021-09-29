PECK — A 24-year-old Peck man was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder Tuesday, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
Chase William Chandler was arrested in Peck for the alleged murder of Wayne Michael Hodges, 24, of Orofino, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page Tuesday evening.
On Sunday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a call about a camper on fire in an undeveloped campground on Forest Service Road 103. The caller said a dead person was at the camper, according to the Facebook post. It was determined the camper fire was in Idaho County, so both Idaho and Clearwater county deputies responded.
An autopsy conducted on the victim Monday determined he had injuries consistent with homicidal violence, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as Hodges.
An investigation led detectives to apply for an arrest warrant for Chandler.
Although an arrest has been made, authorities are still investigating and asked that anyone with information call the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 983-1100, option 0.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation. Idaho County authorities also expressed thanks to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke, the Ada County Coroner’s Office, the Idaho State Police and the Lewiston Police Department for their cooperation and assistance.