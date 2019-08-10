A 58-year-old Peck man is in the Nez Perce County jail on a $25,000 bond after prosecutors charged him with felony forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object stemming from an alleged April incident at his home.
Boyd D. Brookshier was arraigned in 2nd District Court on Friday after county prosecutors filed the charge the day before. According to the affidavit of Sgt. Patrick Santos of the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged female victim works for a local insurance agency and needed to obtain signatures from Brookshier for an underwriting matter.
Brookshier admitted serving the woman alcohol during her visit, according to the affidavit. Santos alleged that the sexual assault began in a bathroom when she became violently ill a short time later. The woman ended up unconscious in Brookshier’s bed, but clearly recalled details of the alleged assault, according to the affidavit.
Brookshier did not qualify for a public defender at Friday’s arraignment, and it wasn’t clear from court documents if he has hired an attorney. The sheriff’s office confirmed that he was still in custody Friday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21.