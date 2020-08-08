A couple from Peck are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a young woman in a wheelchair.
Donald W. Joyal, 59, and Susan M. Lopp, 57, were arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Friday afternoon.
Joyal is charged with rape, two counts of forcible sexual penetration by use of foreign object and sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult, all felonies. Judge Michelle Evans kept a $75,000 bond in place that she originally set on an arrest warrant she issued for Joyal in June.
Lopp is charged with forcible sexual penetration by use of foreign object and sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Evans kept a $50,000 bond in place that she originally set on an arrest warrant she issued for Lopp in June.
Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputies allege Joyal raped the woman several times between January 2018 and June 2020. While the alleged victim lived in Peck, she spent most of her time in a hospital bed, where she was raped by Joyal, court records said.
Law enforcement allege that the woman told them that Joyal also placed a dog shock collar on her right arm, then later her left arm, and would shock her with it. “Joyal then would sit there shocking me and laughing his … off,” the woman told deputies. Lopp would tell the woman “that Joyal had the biggest smile on his face as he was shocking” the woman, court records said.
Deputies said the woman also said Joyal and Lopp would lace her food, drinks and cigarettes with methamphetamine against her will. The woman tested positive for methamphetamine in her blood when she traveled to Spokane for Botox and was drug tested. When deputies asked her if she knew how much methamphetamine was in her system, the woman said “it felt like her blood was replaced with soda-pop that had been shaken up,” court records said.
Deputies allege Joyal and Lopp also forced the woman to have three-way sex with them in the fall of 2019, records said.
The maximum penalty for rape in Idaho is life in prison and a $50,000 fine. Rape also carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison if convicted of the charge. The maximum penalty for forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object in Idaho is life in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult is 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Evans set preliminary hearings for both Joyal and Lopp on Aug. 19.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.