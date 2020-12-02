A wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the Pearl Harbor attack will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers near the Interstate Bridge.
The wreath ceremony will coincide with a flyover by two World War II planes provided by Gary Peters. There will also be a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps by the Marine Corps League.
The ceremony can be viewed from the bridge walkway or the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail. Boats from the Asotin County and Nez Perce County sheriff’s offices will take the wreath to the confluence, where it will be released.
The event is being planned by the Lewis Clark Valley Veterans Council, in conjunction with other organizations. No other events are planned because of COVID-19 precautions.
Those seeking more information can contact Chuck Whitman at (509) 758-3959 or Doug Welch at (208) 743-6744.