MOSCOW — The start of the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s Science After Hours series is set for 6-7:30 p.m. today at Hunga Dunga.
Science After Hours is held the first Thursday of every month at different venues throughout Moscow and Pullman. It follows the university semester schedule. There is no cost to attend. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
The speaker tonight will be Brian Bell, the Whitman Conservation District manager. His presentation is titled, “Research and History of the Palouse Regarding Humans and Ecology: The good, the bad and the ugly.”
Additional information about Science After Hours or PCEI can be found at www.pcei.org. The PCEI Nature Center is located at 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.