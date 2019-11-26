ASOTIN — Recruiting public defenders and finding the money to pay them continues to be a problem for Asotin County.
Officials said Monday the state’s constitution mandates legal representation for people who cannot afford an attorney, but only 10 percent of the annual cost is covered by state money, and the remainder comes out of the county’s general fund.
In 2020, the state office of public defense will kick in $31,405, and the overall cost is projected at close to $300,000, said Chris Kemp, chief operating officer.
Commissioner Jim Jeffords said finding lawyers to handle the felony caseload is another challenge in the rural county. There aren’t a lot of attorneys in the area, and many stick to private practice or corporate law because it pays better, he said.
“We don’t have a big stable of attorneys standing in line to provide indigent defense,” Jeffords said.
In Asotin County Superior Court, the three contracted attorneys who provide indigent defense are Vic Bottomly, who handles 85 felonies a year, and Rea Culwell and Jane Richards, who each handle 75 felonies. The remaining cases are covered by attorneys who do not have contracts.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said a bill that would increase the state’s contribution to counties may be considered in the coming legislative session, but he’s wary of getting his hopes up.
“We have not enjoyed support from the Legislature on previous attempts,” Shinn said.
In other county business, a 1 percent property tax increase for 2020 was approved with a 3-0 vote. The boost will bring in $26,345 to the general fund, $17,720 to county roads and $2,143 for flood control, according to Kemp.
