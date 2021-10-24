Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
Amy Westover will hear the inspiration of her youth Thursday when a steam whistle sounds out across Payette Lake for the first time in 44 years.
An event from 1-2 p.m. at Legacy Park will be headlined by the historic Brown Tie and Lumber Company whistle blowing for the first time since Oct. 28, 1977, the day the sawmill closed.
The whistle, which has been rebuilt and erected at Brown Park, will be blown for about 15 seconds at 1:55 p.m., the time the whistle last sounded to alert sawmill workers of lunchtime, the start of shifts or the end of shifts.
The event is free and open to the public. It will include a presentation from former mill employee Lewie McFadden.
The public art featuring the whistle is in Brown Park, but construction in the park means the event will be held at Legacy Park, where the whistle can be clearly seen and heard.
Westover, a Boise artist, first visited the sawmill as a child, but it later became the inspiration for a public art display she was commissioned to design by the McCall City Council.
“It will also begin a new town tradition — the whistle sound ushering in a new era from the remains of the last one,” Westover said of the mill whistle art display.
The whistle is among the last remains of the sawmill, which operated on land now occupied in by Brown Park. The shuttered sawmill burned down in an arson-caused fire in March 1984.
The whistle will be blown each year on Oct. 28 to commemorate the mill’s legacy, said McCall Economic Development Planner Delta James, who manages the city’s public art program.
The city may identify other occasions to sound the whistle in the future, James said.
The completed art display features the mill’s original whistle mounted on a pedestal modeled after the iconic cone-shaped incinerator used by the sawmill.
The pedestal stands about 15 feet tall and is made of steel panels connected by more than 1,000 bolts, Westover said.
Snow and rain will cause the panels to rust, giving the pedestal a similar color to the mill’s incinerator, she said.
Before the whistle could be blown again, a crack in the metal needed to be repaired.
Samuel Aarons of Idaho City used a low-temperature welding technique to avoid damaging the original metal while using filler metal to fuse the crack back together, Westover said.
The whistle was also given a new matte black paint job, including a gold finishing on the name “Sinker-Davis,” the Indianapolis company that manufactured the whistle.
Instead of steam from the cone-shaped incinerator, the whistle is powered by steam from a small wood-fired boiler made by Ross Bendixon of Anacortes, Wash.
The boiler is mounted on a trailer so it can be stowed away and protected from the weather when not in use, Westover said.
Westover credited Ohio resident Larry Sprecklemeier, who once helped restore the steam whistle of the sunken Titanic, for helping her breathe life back into the mill whistle.
“Larry had a museum of whistles in his basement,” she said. “He knew everything about whistles and how to make them blow.”
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Elven makes shift to PJSHS principal
COTTONWOOD — “It was actually a difficult decision,” Prairie Junior-Senior High School Principal Matt Elven said about taking on the role of principal. “I still felt effective as a teacher, and I love kids, so it was difficult to see moving from the teaching position to that of principal.”
However, he did slide into the role this school year, and said he is learning the ropes day by day.
“There’s definitely more to it than I knew or realized,” he said. “I appreciate that there is a great staff here, and wonderful community to work with.”
Elven grew up as an only child in Nezperce. After he graduated from high school there in 1996, he attended the University of Idaho.
“I spent the first two-plus years majoring in economics and accounting,” he recalled, smiling. “When my adviser said I had more math and history classes than I needed, and asked why I wasn’t taking accounting classes, I said, ‘because I hate them.’ ”
“I remember him saying, ‘I hate to tell you this, but if you hate accounting, that’s probably not what you should be going into,’” Elven recalled.
That steered him on the education path.
Though he had struggled with math in high school, he began to gain an understanding of it in college. He went the math, economics and history route, and graduated with a secondary teaching degree.
“I love history, and I also understand that fear that comes with not understanding math concepts,” he said. “I wanted to be able to help kids in math and let them know not everyone grasps it at the same time — kids’ brains are not fully developed in high school, so it is not their fault if they don’t get it right now. I wanted them to know that, as well as share strategies that helped me understand math.”
Elven was a student teacher at Grangeville High School. Following that, his life took a different turn.
He and his wife, Cassie, who is from the Colton area, moved to Wisconsin.
“We wanted to spread our wings and see what was out there,” he said. “While there, I didn’t teach, but I coached.”
After, they moved to Montana, where he both taught and coached.
“I loved it, but it was in 2003 when we came back to the prairie for a wedding and saw that we could likely afford a house here that it seemed it might be a good time to come home,” he said. “And we love the prairie, so when a teaching position opened up at Clearwater Valley in Kooskia, I took it.”
The family purchased a house in Greencreek and he taught at CV before moving to GHS and eventually to Prairie, where he taught math and economics, before moving into the principal position.
“I’ve been doing this about 19 years now, and one thing I know is that kids are kids,” he said. “I also know our No. 1 goal is to help our kids find ways to succeed.”
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday