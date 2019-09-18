OROFINO — Paving on a 5-mile section of U.S. Highway 12 west of Orofino begins Thursday and will continue through the middle of October, the Idaho Transportation Department announced in a news release Tuesday.
The work includes replacing deteriorating pavement from Big Canyon Road to Tuning Drive. That portion of the project is expected to last about one week, with drivers guided by a pilot car through the single-lane work zone.
Other projects include adding rumble strips and pavement markings. Some guardrails were replaced earlier this year, and signage was updated in advance of the paving.
The work will be weather-dependant and will take place during daylight hours. The highway will be fully open at night, the department said.