Paving away

Nick Wenstrom, a paver driver with Herco Asphalt & Paving, gives the thumbs-up for the asphalt truck to drop more hot rocks into the paver Monday afternoon as he and his crew work on a stretch of pathway at Kiwanis Park.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

