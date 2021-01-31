Patron makes plea for new levy for Mountain View School District

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is Part 2 of the Regional News Roundup, with Part 1 having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — “I’m concerned as a parent and community member,” patron Katie Told said to the Mountain View School District 244 board at the Jan. 18 meeting.
Told used the public input session to speak to the board and administration about her love for the community, respect for the teaching staff and desire to see a reasonable levy pass this year.
Told said she and her husband, Dr. Matthew Told, have five children, two of whom have already graduated from Grangeville High School, and three currently in school in the district.
“All five have been taught and inspired by the teachers, administrators and other employees of MVSD,” she said. “We are proud to be part of this community.”
She stated there are three factors to a stable community environment: the education system, access to health care and available goods and services.
“And just like a fire, if any of the three components are missing, the flame dwindles and is eventually extinguished,” she emphasized. “Let’s make this community great. Let’s put away our differences ... Let’s bridge the divide and make MVSD what it used to be.”
Told called on commitment from all, including teachers, staff, administration, city leaders and community members, to set and pass a levy.
“As a board, you have a tremendous responsibility to hear the voices that are vested in this community,” she said.
Ironically, Told’s three-minute time allotment ran out and she was cut off by board chairwoman Rebecca Warden.
“We respect and thank you for taking the time to come in tonight and speak,” Warden told her, but explained the rules state she only received three minutes to voice her thoughts.
Later that evening, Told posted the remainder of her input on Facebook, which called for running a $3.1 million levy, an amount she feels could pass.
On the Central Idaho Education Association’s Facebook site, which was recording the meeting (also available on Zoom), former Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Bernadette Edwards was not impressed with the board’s unwillingness to hear out Told.
“Wow. One of your biggest supporters sharing her thoughts and you cannot let her finish? How rude,” Edwards wrote in the comment section. “This is why the community will not pass the levy. Behaviors that disrespect the community. She has spent the last six years helping the schools and the district, and you won’t even let her finish.”
Told was the only person signed up for public input.
Following the meeting Told let the Free Press know she was “trying to unite and not be critical,” she said.
“There is a large group of us who are passionate,” about passing a levy, she stated.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Whitman County school levies on February ballots
COLFAX — Voters across Whitman County will decide on measures for three school districts in a Feb. 9 special election. Ballots were mailed last week.
The Lamont School District is running a two-year replacement educational programs and operations levy, to be collected at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
The owner of a $200,000 property would pay $500 annually, if the levy passes. The total funding brought in would be $130,000 in 2022 and $132,000 in 2023.
In 2019, the Lamont district’s levy had 55.26 percent support and 44.74 percent opposition, state records show.
In Colton, the school district is seeking a one-year replacement educational programs and operations levy, to be collected at a rate of $2.36 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
The owner of property valued at $200,000 would pay $472, if the levy passes. The total amount collected would be $398,947 in 2022.
“Doing it each year, it allows us to be responsive to our community,” Colton Superintendent Paul Clark said. “If harvest is bad one year, we either don’t run it or run a smaller levy.”
The decision to run annual levies appears to be working for Colton.
Last year, the district’s replacement levy passed with 74.55 percent support. And in 2019, the levy received 70.45 percent support, records show.
Most school district run two-year levies.
If approved, levy dollars would go to extracurricular activities, career and technical education, FFA, food service, preschool and more, Clark said.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday