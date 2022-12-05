Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
KOOSKIA — “I would really like to hear a report on how the four-day week is going,” patron Bill Lane told the Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees. Lane was one of about 25 people who attended the Nov. 17 meeting held at Clearwater Valley Elementary School.
Superintendent Steve Higgins let Lane know there have been some cost savings so far, and the four-day process is so far going well.
“We had all these big projections of what we were supposed to save,” trustee Casey Smith said. “I see people at the schools on Fridays, so I’m not sure how that is a cost savings,” if the buildings are not closed.
On one particular Friday in question, special education coordinator Amanda Bush let him know it was a teacher in-session day.
“One day a month, all teachers are working,” she said.
When budgetary items were discussed, Smith said, “We’ve dumbed down our special education by cutting their education by 20%, so how is there a deficit” within the special education budget?
Bush explained there is something called “maintenance of effort” under federal law.
“This relates to both time and money. Because we spent that much last year, we are required to spend that much again. We cannot go backward in special education. The feds don’t care if we are four-or-five-day,” she explained. “We can do it (spend) two ways, per person — which for each special education student is about $7,000 — or we can spend the same total amount and meet requirements.”
“We have more special education students than ever,” she continued. “By law, if someone walks into our district who requires services, it’s not up for negotiation. There is just no way to back off special education.”
“What about utilities? Or benefits? I just don’t see the savings,” Smith stated.
“Has the price of diesel gone up? Food?” asked Higgins. “That’s why we call them projections. We have to have them to try and be prepared the best we can.”
Later in the meeting, Lane asked if patrons could have the opportunity to see “numbers down on paper that make sense to the everyday guy,” when financial items are discussed.
Higgins told him those would be made available as the administration continues to work toward a budget for the 2023-24 school year.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Backcountry rangers complete their first season
The Payette National Forest’s three backcountry rangers wrapped up a successful season this fall, surveying 57 lakes and creating an inventory of 305 remote campsites.
This summer was the first time since the 1990s that the Payette employed backcountry rangers to do everything from chatting with visitors at trailheads to improving campsites at remote lakes.
“The previous lack of rangers on the forest was evidenced by the decade’s worth of garbage that had accumulated in the backcountry,” said ranger Sam Woosley, 22.
The team removed almost 150 pounds of trash from campsites and trails this summer.
“While we had a productive season, there’s still a lot more work to do and it will require a long-term and continuous effort,” said Woosley, who is set to return to the position next summer.
The departing team included Jasmyn Welch, 30 and Brian Agurkis, 37, neither of whom will return next year. Each ranger was hired on a six-month contract from May through October.
The program was paid for by the Southwest Idaho Resource Advisory Committee, which is tasked with funding projects that benefit national forests.
The Payette also employs rangers to work in the remote Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, and specialized winter rangers focusing on snowmobile recreation.
Summer rangers, on the other hand, were tasked with working in frequently-visited areas near McCall and New Meadows on weekends and holidays to chat with people recreating in the forest.
Each summer ranger is a certified Forest Protection Officer, meaning they have the power to write tickets, but are focused on prioritizing education before enforcement.
“Overall, almost every public interaction we had was exceedingly positive,” Woosley said. “People were genuinely excited to see us out on the trails, at a trailhead, or at a backcountry lake.”
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday