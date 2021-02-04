The Ruck for the Fallen organization is planning a “Patriots March” on Saturday with the goal of drumming up business for Stomping Grounds Coffeehouse in Genesee.
The march will start at the junction of U.S. Highway 95 and Thorn Creek Road at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants will then hike, or “ruck,” the 8.1 miles to the coffeehouse in Genesee.
A Ruck for the Fallen news release said Stomping Grounds Coffeehouse is “in jeopardy of being closed due to the effects of COVID.” Those who participate in the march are encouraged to order drinks or food at the coffee shop.
More information about the march is available at bit.ly/2MNlJgJ.