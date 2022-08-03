PORTLAND, Ore. — A member of the far-right group Patriot Prayer caught on camera throwing a pepper spray can and slapping a woman after a protest in Northeast Portland has been sentenced to three days in jail.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede on Monday also sentenced 32-year-old Mackenzie Lewis to three years of probation, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Tags

Recommended for you