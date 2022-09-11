Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear online Monday at lmtribune.com.
———
A Patriot Day ceremony will be held today beginning at 10 a.m. at the Orofino City Park with Harold Kinne Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 3296 and Auxiliary lowering the large city flag to half-staff, followed by a first responders prayer, a wreath laying at the base of the flagpole, a rifle salute and the sounding of taps.
Jeff Jones from KLER radio, MC for the ceremony, will then be introducing the 25 local first responders and other local community members as they are reading the names of the 498 first responders who died in the terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. These heroes are the law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day. This will then be followed by the playing of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes by Mr. Todd Stobie from Evergreen Rural Fire District and ending with a 15-second siren salute by the emergency vehicles in attendance.
There were 2,977 people killed during the 9/11 attack, with more than 6,000 injured. There have since been many more civilians and first responders who have died because of contamination from the toxic dust that was created during and following the terrorist attacks. We honor and remember them all.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend and show their support in honoring and remembering these heroes. The ceremony is expected to last approximately one hour. Please note that there will be some seating available on the park picnic tables, but the public is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs as existing seating is limited.
Also, because of the high volume of emergency vehicles in attendance, the public is asked to use city street parking, as space in the city park will be limited.
Participating in the ceremony will be members of the Clearwater Valley Fire Districts Auxiliary, Clearwater Valley Fire Districts & Departments, Orofino Police Department, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, Clearwater County Ambulance District, Clearwater County Office of Emergency Management and Harold Kinne VFW Post No. 3296 and Auxiliary, and the Marine Corps League.
— Doug Boyer, Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday
Disabled adults move into dedicated housing in McCall
It was tedious unwrapping individually packaged silverware, but Tristian Engels and Heather Ingram were too excited about moving into their new home to mind.
Engels and Ingram are among eight adults with various disabilities, including some on the autism spectrum, moving into a large new home at 704 Fairway Dr., in McCall.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Ingram, 23, who works at Toby’s Place, a thrift shop at 506 Pine St. that is renting the home for its employees. The nonprofit thrift shop was started in 2018 by Suzie Rohnert to help people with disabilities develop vocational skills that can help them gain independence.
For Rohnert, watching Engels, Ingram and the other residents of the new building move in last week to live independently as roommates was a dream 20 years in the making.
“It makes me cry that we’re actually at this point and that we’re actually doing it,” said Rohnert, who has adopted or become guardian, with her husband, Howard, for five other children with disabilities.
The new home is 3,600 square feet and contains eight bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home has two kitchens, two laundry rooms and a four-car garage. The shared floor plan will function similar to a college dorm, with men and women each occupying one side of the building, Rohnert said. Two resident assistants will live in the building, though Rohnert emphasized that they are not there to be caretakers of the residents or the home.
The residents range in age from 18 to 29 and all are on the autism spectrum or have other disabilities, Rohnert said. Each resident will pay rent with money earned working local jobs. Five residents work at Toby’s Place, while others work at places in town like Albertsons and Miner’s Grab N Go, she said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star News, (McCall), Thursday
Dan Wendt is new Pomeroy Jr./Sr. High School principal
The School District has recently hired a new Jr./Sr. High School principal, Dan Wendt from Columbia Falls in northwest Montana.
Wendt has been working in school administration for 14 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration Accounting from Montana Tech, a business education degree from University of Montana, and a master’s in school leadership from Montana State University. He is also a former high school volleyball and basketball coach. Wendt stated that he loves working with students and making a difference.
“I believe that students can be reached one person at a time,” Wendt said.
Wendt’s hobbies include reading, geology and playing sports. “I love small schools, and the interview felt like Pomeroy was family,” Wendt said. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the staff. I think it will be a fun place to be.”
He replaces Amy Miller, who has taken her next steps in her educational career.
— Naomi Scoggin, East Washingtonian, (Pomeroy), Thursday