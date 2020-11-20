Age: 67
Title/occupation: President, Gorilla Gold LLC; manufacture and distribute sporting goods.
Family: Single with three adult children, one still at home and attending Lewis-Clark State College.
Education: LCSC and University of Idaho, psychology major, English literature minor.
Work history: Started delivering newspapers at age 6 and hasn’t stopped working yet; last 21 years as president of Gorilla Gold LLC
Hobbies/interests: “Exercise has been an ongoing passion all my life — tennis, running, pingpong, bicycling, swimming and yoga. I’ve always been an avid reader and currently am adventuring into political cartooning again after a long hiatus.”