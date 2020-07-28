Patching the grid

Pete Caster/TribuneAn Avista crew works at reattaching transistors to a pole that had been struck by a vehicle on the corner of Diagonal and Second streets in Clarkston on Monday morning. Traffic had to be diverted during the work.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

An Avista crew works at reattaching transistors to a pole that had been struck by a vehicle on the corner of Diagonal and Second streets in Clarkston on Monday morning. Traffic had to be diverted during the work.

Tags

Recommended for you