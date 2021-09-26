DEARY — A passenger in a utility terrain vehicle died in a one-vehicle accident Saturday, east of here.
According to the Idaho State Police, the wreck was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Forks Road. The 2014 Polaris Ranger was occupied by two adult men, and both were ejected from the vehicle. Their names have not been released.
Police said the vehicle left the road, overcorrected and then overturned.
The driver was transported by ambulance to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither occupant was wearing a helmet or seatbelt, and alcohol was a factor, police said.