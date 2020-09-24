COLFAX — Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins said during the monthly Whitman County Health Network meeting Wednesday the number of infractions the police have handed out for parties has decreased every week since the department started enforcing large gatherings.
Jenkins said the police issued only one infraction this past weekend for mask and social distancing violations. Jenkins acknowledged that some parties are being held out of the view of the public, but said police still think there are fewer parties overall.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said he expects a decrease in COVID-19 viral activity in Pullman, echoing what he told Whitman County Commissioners on Monday.
Before the meeting, Henderson said he believes, on any given day or week, Washington State University students taking courses online are leaving and choosing not to return to Pullman. He said he lives a block from the university and often sees students packing their cars and departing.
He also said there is some level of acquired immunity within the 18- to 25-year-old demographic in Pullman that has recovered from COVID-19. However, he said a large number of people are still susceptible to the virus, noting the number of positive tests announced today and Friday will give a clearer picture of the viral activity in the area.
He said he also hopes to update the health department’s guidance for schools in rural Whitman County today to support more in-person learning, though that will not include Pullman.
New clinic in Pullman
A new clinic will open in early October in Pullman to assess people with upper respiratory illness symptoms, flu-like symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Palouse Medical and Pullman Regional Hospital are collaborating to open the on Oct. 5 at 690 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite D, next to Jiffy Lube.
It will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The ReadyCare Respiratory Center is intended to provide local clinics and the general public with a safe option for assessments and testing for upper respiratory illnesses at a separate location, reducing the risk of community spread.
The clinic will allow patients to exit out the back instead of returning through the main entryway.
Patients can seek COVID-19 screening at the ReadyCare Respiratory Center, but they will be assessed by a provider before testing. Otherwise, they will be referred to Pullman Regional Hospital to get tested.
No appointments are required, and no provider referral is needed. Most insurance plans are accepted.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.