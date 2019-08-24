A few sections of bike paths in Asotin County will be temporarily closed next week while they are being resurfaced.
The work will be done Tuesday and Wednesday, the Asotin County Public Works Department announced.
A portion of the path from Clarkston to Asotin, from the Forest Service Building to the Asotin Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the Buck Lane Memorial Bike Path on Scenic Way, from the Public Utility District building to the top of Scenic Way at Valleyview Drive, will both be closed to all pedestrians and bicycles while the work is being done.
Closure signs will be in place at both locations.
Those with questions can contact the Asotin County Public Works Department at (509) 243-2074.