Their stories did not match up, but Orchards Elementary School second grader Madelyn Ludiker and Clarkston Police Department Officer Justin Zeliff worked well together during the Shop with a Cop program Tuesday morning.
And when they were done, Ludiker had Christmas presents for her two brothers and her parents.
Ludiker, 8, of Lewiston, did not have a plan when she arrived on scene at Walmart in Clarkston. The gifts were hard to find, she said.
Zeliff had a different take.
“She seemed to know exactly what she wanted,” Zeliff said, obviously perfecting his good cop routine. “And she knew where to find it.”
Armed with a $95 gift card and a cop, more than 50 area children were afforded the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts for their families while getting to see firsthand that police are not scary, but are there to help. If the children went a little over budget, the police officers picked up the tab.
“We do this to bridge gaps with kids who are afraid of police,” Clarkston Police School Resource Officer John Morbeck said. “It is nice for the kids to interact with law enforcement on a regular basis.”
School counselors at Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin and Pomeroy public schools and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare select the kids, Morbeck said. The program started in Lewiston in 1999, and moved to Clarkston when Walmart moved across the Snake River in 2009.
Officers from police departments in Asotin, Lewiston, Clarkston, Nez Perce Tribal Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife partnered with kids to shop for presents Tuesday morning at Walmart.
Walmart donated $5,000 and McDonald’s donated breakfast sandwiches and juice boxes for the children to eat while they waited for their gifts to be wrapped by Walmart staffers.
“This is what Christmas is about,” Walmart Infants and Girls Department Manager Mistie Leidheiser said as she wrapped the children’s gift selections. “It’s about kids, it’s about families, it makes our job worth it.”
“This is the better part of working retail this time of year,” Walmart Jewelry Department Manager Katrina Heywood said. Heywood has wrapped the presents for the kids for the past five years at the Clarkston retailer. “The kids have bigger smiles on their faces, but the police really enjoy this.”
Lockar Heighes, 8, a third grader at McGhee Elementary, was paired with Lewiston Police Department Support Services Officer Brian Birdsell. Heighes shopped for his parents and grandparents. A frugal shopper, Heighes was happy when Birdsell told him he could spend what was left on a toy for himself.
“We do this for the kids, to see the smiles on their faces because they got to pick out gifts for their families,” Birdsell said.
“It’s pretty rewarding for the children we take through here,” Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand said. “It’s just a good thing to do and the kids are elated to shop.”
Lockar’s mom, Taucia Kennedy, was impressed with the program as she waited on her son to finish shopping Tuesday morning.
“I think it’s a cool program because more children are afraid of police officers and this helps kids understand they do things for the community to keep us safe,” Kennedy said. “It’s important to live in a community that gives back and it’s cool to see them all come together.”
