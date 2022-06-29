Clarkston officials are in the process of tightening the parking rules for boats and recreational vehicles camped out on public streets.
A special city council meeting is slated for 7:15 p.m. Thursday for the second reading of an ordinance that restricts RV and boat parking to 24 hours on public right-of-way, unless the vehicle or vessel is sitting in front of the owner’s property.
Police Chief Joel Hastings said the proposed change was prompted by safety concerns and numerous complaints about a substantial increase in people living in recreational vehicles, especially near the Port of Clarkston.
“Many of the port’s tenants have complained about negative impacts, including trespassing and other criminal acts occurring in the area where these vehicles are parked,” Hastings said. “It is not uncommon for officers to encounter personal belongings spread out along the right-of-way, garbage accumulation, and in several cases, black water tanks leaking or evidence they were dumped on the side of the road.”
Infractions issued by the city’s code enforcement officer have not alleviated the problem, the chief said.
“Asotin County currently allows recreational vehicles to be parked for 24 hours,” he said. “The proposed change to our ordinance will provide some consistency across the county and be effective at keeping the streets safer.”
At this week’s city council meeting, Port Director Wanda Keefer praised the police department for being responsive and thanked the council for considering modifications to the rules.
Homeless encampments have become popular along 14th Street between Port Drive and Fair Street, and the temporary residences have had an impact on crime, she said. Buses filled with cruise boat passengers often drive by the area, which isn’t an ideal first impression of the community.
“I explained (to the council) that I did not think the crime wave was coming from those parked along 14th Street, but that their presence creates an impression of relaxed enforcement,” Keefer said Tuesday. “People intending to commit crime look for situations like that, because they think if the area lacks enforcement, they will get away with it. I praised the police department Monday night because they’ve been great partners and very responsive. We know they are dedicated to doing their jobs. It’s the tools that need to be modified, and the ordinance … is exactly one of the tools needed.”
The council meets at Clarkston City Hall, 829 Fifth St. Copies of the new ordinance on parking will be available for the public. If approved, parking of recreational vehicles, trailers and boats will be limited to 72 hours when sitting in front of the owner’s property.
An additional agenda item has been added to the special meeting for continued emergency services at the Port of Wilma. The annual contract allows the city to provide emergency medical and fire support at the Whitman County site across Red Wolf Crossing Bridge.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.