Parking restrictions will be put into place for parts of the College Hill core area in Pullman during Washington State University’s fall and winter breaks so the city can complete seasonal maintenance tasks.
A news release from the Pullman Police Department states the area spans south of Stadium Way, east of Grand Avenue, north of Maiden Lane and Oak Street and west of the WSU campus.
“As snow, ice, and debris build up, it becomes increasingly difficult to clear narrow roadways, often resulting in streets reduced to a single lane of travel,” stated the release. “In some cases, roadways become impassible, restricting access for residents, visitors, and emergency vehicles. These challenges are compounded by the high volume of vehicles present while WSU is in session.”
Vehicles found parked on the following streets between 2-9 a.m. during fall break on Nov. 23-27 and winter break from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8 may be cited and towed:
Northeast Colorado Street from Northeast D Street to Northeast Opal Street.
Northeast Campus Street from Northeast Opal Street to Northeast B Street.
Northeast B Street from Northeast Colorado Street to Northeast California Street.
Northeast California Street from Northeast B Street to Northeast Ruby Street.
Northeast Maiden Lane from Northeast Whitman Street to Northeast Opal Street.
Northeast D Street from Northeast Colorado Street to Northeast Alpha Road.
Northeast C Street from Northeast Colorado Street to Northeast Alpha Road.
Northeast A Street from Northeast Colorado Street to California Street.
Maple Street from Campus to Northeast Colorado Street.
Northeast Linden Street from Northeast B Street to Northeast Monroe Street.