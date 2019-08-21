The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport expects to start charging $5 per car per day for parking at its facility beginning in October.
The plan to shift from free to paid parking was reviewed at a Tuesday meeting of the airport authority board, during which a consultant to expand commercial passenger service was also selected.
The parking fees are anticipated to generate $125,000 to $150,000 in annual revenue that will be offset in the first year by about $25,000 in start-up costs, said Board Chairman Jim Bennett.
Passengers will pay with credit cards at two kiosks inside the terminal. The kiosks will track which passengers have paid and which ones haven’t.
That data will be reviewed routinely by airport staff, but at this point no penalties have been established for people who don’t pay, he said.
A dozen free spots will be available for customers of a travel agency and hair salon at the airport.
Until now, efforts to introduce paid parking hadn’t moved forward, largely because some believed it helped Lewiston compete against airports in Spokane and Pullman.
But parking fees are one of the only ways the airport board can increase revenue for a number of projects, including hiring a consultant to increase flights at the Lewiston airport.
The board selected Sixel Consulting from Eugene, Ore., to help craft its strategy to regain service to Seattle and Boise and potentially add new destinations.
The airport lost those destinations when Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, withdrew from Lewiston about one year ago.
The airport will pay Sixel $2,950 a month for a one-year contract that has clauses that allow it to be extended two additional years.
It will cost more if the Lewiston airport were to use Sixel to help seek a federal grant that would subsidize a new route for a certain length of time. That type of grant convinced SkyWest to locate in Lewiston in 2005.
Sixel Consulting stood out because it provided the airport with databases even before it received the contract, said Interim Airport Manager Clarence “Bill” McKown Jr.
“We’re going to take a big swing at this,” said Board Member Gary Peters. “We owe it to the community.”
