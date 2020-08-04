Montana parents are suing St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Dr. Alex B. Watson, Valley Medical Center and Catalyst Medical Group for alleged medical negligence in the 2018 birth of their daughter.
Shannon E. Blackburn and Benjamin D. Heser have filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of their minor daughter, who they say “has a permanent, yet preventable ischemic brain injury, hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy” because of “obstetrical medical negligence” during the labor and delivery of their daughter in May 2018, the lawsuit said.
Ischemic brain injury is caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain. Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy is a type of brain dysfunction from a lack of oxygen or blood flow for a period of time.
The lawsuit alleges the health care providers should have performed a cesarean section birth rather than a vaginal birth, which was the applicable standard of care under the circumstances, according to the complaint filed in the District of Idaho’s central division in Moscow on July 22.
“Cesarean section was not performed, in violation of the standard of care, and vaginal delivery ultimately occurred with the baby in a hypoxic-ischemic condition requiring resuscitation and life-flight to a (neonatal intensive care unit) in Spokane,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also says “St. Joseph nurses also failed to act as patient advocates and failed to invoke the nursing chain of command in order to intervene and prevent the ongoing attempt at vaginal delivery.”
The lawsuit described the medical care provided to the plaintiffs and their daughter as “negligent, reckless, grossly negligent, and failed to meet the applicable standards of care for labor and delivery of a baby under the circumstances.”
The lawsuit alleges that because of a malformed uterus, lack of documented station progression, the baby’s face presentation (which prevents a baby’s descent through the birth canal) and the fetal heart tones that “were misinterpreted and inaccurately described by both Dr. Watson and nursing staff,” cesarean section should have been performed.
The plaintiffs on behalf of their daughter seek damages in excess of $75,000 to be proved at trial. They seek general damages for all past, present and future mental pain and suffering, emotional distress, permanent impairment and loss of enjoyment of life.
The plaintiffs also seek on behalf of their daughter a monetary sum to compensate for special damages consisting of all past, present and future medical and related expenses, physical therapy expenses, rehabilitation expenses, travel expenses and all other life care and incidental expenses in an amount to be proved at trial.
Plaintiffs also seek any past, present and future loss of income to be determined at trial, as well as attorneys’ fees.
St. Joe’s does not comment on active litigation, hospital spokeswoman Sam Skinner said.
David Schlactus, CEO of Catalyst Medical Group, an umbrella company for Valley Medical Center, declined to comment.
Attempts by the Tribune to contact Watson were not successful.
