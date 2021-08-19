ASOTIN — With the start of the school year around the corner, protestors across Washington called on officials to rethink mask mandates for students, even with the coronavirus delta variant on the rise.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced in July that all K-12 students and staff would be required to wear masks inside school buildings. On Wednesday, he added that staff working in K-12 schools, higher education and most childcare settings must get vaccinated against COVID-19.
More than 100 “Unmask our Kids” rallies were planned statewide through a group called “For the Kids Washington.”
“We know that the governor is acting unlawfully, and we are demanding that he respect our rights as parents to make our own decisions regarding masking our children,” a news release from the group states. “Masks in schools should be optional.”
A group of nearly 50 protestors, many of them parents in the Asotin-Anatone and Clarkston school districts, gathered with signs in front of the Asotin County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon to protest the mandates.
Local organizer Jordan Nichols said she doesn’t want her two children, including a daughter entering first grade and a son entering pre-K, to endure another year of mask wearing.
“The goal is to rescind the mask mandate,” Nichols said. “It’s not beneficial for the kids’ health.”
Even though she doesn’t think kids should have to wear masks, she doesn’t want them to be banned. Instead, she wants parents to be able to choose.
Passersby delivered honks and cheers, some even pulling over to sign a petition created by parents pushing back against the policy.
Many at the rally argued face masks are ineffective and cited a high survival rate for COVID-19.
“Where there’s a risk, there must be a choice,” said Neena Hellickson, a parent who homeschools. “It’s like the whole ‘my body, my choice’ thing.”
Hellickson also asked for parents to have the choice on whether to mask their kids. She believes the issue transcends party lines.
“It’s not a blue or red issue,” Hellickson said. “Parents should fight for their children.”
Another parent, Jodi Connor, brought her daughter, who recently graduated high school in the Asotin-Anatone School District, to the rally. She hopes the mandate is rescinded.
“Science does not back the masks,” Connor said. “It’s absolutely pointless.”
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on reducing transmission of the virus in schools includes universal indoor masking by all students, staff and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The agency also recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of distance between students in classrooms to reduce the risk of transmission.
Connor doesn’t trust the vaccine is safe and hopes the mandate for staff to be vaccinated doesn’t extend to students.
“More people need to self-educate on what the vaccines are.”
“Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports,” the CDC’s guidance states. “Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Another protestor at the event, Dr. Richard Eggleston, called the COVID-19 vaccine a “biological agent.” Eggleston is a retired doctor of ophthalmology, a branch of medicine studying disorders and diseases of the eye.
“The vaccines are not approved, so they’re experimental,” Eggleston said. “I won’t take one.”
Emergency use authorizations occurred last fall for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after months of clinical safety trials. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine received the same approval shortly thereafter.
Many students head back to the classroom in the next few weeks, and those 12 years old and younger remain ineligible for vaccination.
