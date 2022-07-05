MOSCOW — Kids on bikes followed a police car escorting the Latah County Fourth of July Parade on Monday morning. Red, white and blue ribbons tied onto their handlebars dragged cans behind them as they rode through the streets.
It was Independence Day, and people celebrated the national holiday in downtown Moscow.
Along sidewalks, people from the Palouse packed Main Street all the way from Maialina Pizzeria to Zions Bank to watch the parade. Local businesses, veterans, families and various floats joined in the parade to commemorate the national holiday.
Moscow hasn’t had a Fourth of July parade in almost 18 years, according to the Latah County Historical Society. It was organized by Advance Idaho, a new economic development group that has been viewed skeptically by some on the Palouse because of its perceived ties to Christ Church.
Jason Elmore, organizer of the parade, said along with creating opportunities for kids and honoring veterans, a parade is a way to showcase Moscow.
“I think we have a very charming town, and I think we need to promote it,” Elmore said. “People need to understand how great it is, and I think we need to show our community off a little bit, because it’s pretty awesome.”
Veterans Dave Frei and Joseph Riener participated in the parade. Frei built a special float so older veterans could be included.
“We’ve done enough marching when we were in the service,” Frei said.
Riener was in the Air Force and has visited 37 countries as an airborne gas station attendant. He has provided service in Saudi Arabia, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
“The Founding Fathers were inspired when they wrote the Constitution and they gave the power to the people,” Riener said. “Somebody has to defend that right, and that’s what the military does. The military is always under civilian control under the president.”
Frei is an Army vet serving in Desert Storm. He also was stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Jackson in South Carolina and lived in Germany. He did three trips and served for eight years.
“We took an oath to defend the Constitution, from all up to and payable with our lives,” Frei said, including citizens’ rights to voice their opinions. “We defend (people’s) right to have that opinion. We might want to recognize where that freedom comes from, because that’s not free.”
Vos and Weylyn Garland, along with Dorothy Christiansen, were some of the kids who participated in the parade. Bedazzling their bikes in American decorations, they thought about fireworks, barbecue food and other Fourth of July essentials. Christiansen said her favorite part about Independence Day was being able to see her extended family and play with her cousins.
Chelsea Garland, mom of Vos and Weylyn, said Fourth of July is a celebration of life in America and she was excited to see her kids in the parade. The kids’ grandpa, Clay Garland, said he was happy to see the parade come back to Moscow, that people are recognizing the national holiday and he hopes the town continues the parade in the future.
Ian Kern, a member of Tenicor manufacturing company, had a float that handed out more than 1,000 hot dogs, plus miniature pies and candy. His float’s theme was an American backyard barbecue party. Kern said parades are an opportunity to give out fun things, and his group wanted to offer something that fit their theme.
Around 10 protesters showed up with signs during the parade. Melvin Visrup, who was in the group, said they were protesting Christ Church and not the national holiday.
“We’re out here protesting a group that’s been around for 30-plus years,” Visrup said.
Aubrianna and Wyatt Knickerbocker also protested the parade. Aubrianna said with recent political and social events, the parade’s timing is in bad taste.
“One thing I would say is, if anyone is still within Christ Church, it is OK to do your research,” Aubrianna said. “Not everybody’s against you, you just have to learn a little more.”
The parade proceeded peacefully, with no significant clashes. Some spectators and protesters debated, but the discussions didn’t appear to be heated.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce.
