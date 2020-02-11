BOISE — A constitutional amendment aimed at taxing private businesses that lease public property enjoyed bipartisan support in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday.
The measure is co-sponsored by Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise; Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian; and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
Gannon, who introduced the legislation, described it as “an interesting approach to property tax relief.”
Under current law, he said, private firms that lease public property don’t pay property tax on the value of the land; they only pay on the value of whatever improvements are made.
As a result, he said, “the Boise Airport probably has 30 properties that get partial or significant tax exemptions, because they only pay tax on their improvements.”
Similarly, Hewlett Packard leases space at a state-owned facility in Boise, but pays no property tax on the value of the land. Private firms that lease land from Boise State University enjoy the same tax relief.
“Property taxes are out of control in many parts of the state, for many reasons,” Gannon said. “This resolution addresses one of the causes: exempt properties that don’t pay their fair share of the tax.”
Given a constitutional prohibition on taxing public property, he said, a constitutional amendment is needed before the issue can be remedied.
If approved, his resolution would amend Article VII, Section 4 of the Idaho Constitution, to allow that “any property belonging to the state, counties, towns, cities, villages, school districts … or public libraries” that’s leased to a private entity “shall be assessed and taxed as any other property.”
The measure also adds language requiring that any revenue from this change be used exclusively to reduce the property tax levy in the affected taxing district.
Gannon said it’s impossible to tell how much tax relief might be provided under the bill, since no one keeps track of how much public property is leased to private firms. Nevertheless, he estimated that in Boise “it might be as much as 2 percent reduction (in the property tax levy), and countywide it might be 1 to 1.5 percent.”
The amendment would not apply to state endowment land, which is treated differently in the Constitution.
Now that it’s introduced, the legislation should come back for a public hearing. As a constitutional amendment, it requires a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate, after which it would go on the November ballot for a public vote.
