BOISE — House State Affairs Committee members introduced legislation Tuesday to increase the state tax deduction for dependents.
BOISE — House State Affairs Committee members introduced legislation Tuesday to increase the state tax deduction for dependents.
Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, presented the proposal, which would set the maximum tax deduction for dependent care to $12,000 per taxable year. Dependents include taxpayers’ children younger than age 13, adult dependents with physical or mental limitations, or a spouse with physical or mental limitations.
Currently, Idaho sets the limit to a percentage of expenses and a maximum deduction of $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children; the proposed legislation would set the maximum at the same number regardless of how many children are claimed.
Raybould told the committee this was meant to address the cost of child care.
If it were to go into effect, it would result in a decrease of individual income tax collection of as much as $4 million per tax year, according to the fiscal note. It would also go into effect retroactively, with its application beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
The committee voted unanimously to introduce the legislation, which will be up for a hearing.
Bill proposed to ban ranked-choice voting
The House State Affairs Committee also voted Tuesday to introduce a bill that would ban ranked-choice voting.
This method of voting allows voters to rank candidates by preference.
Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood, proposed the legislation, which would apply to all local, statewide and federal elections.
“This approach will simplify the voting process,” Hawkins told the committee.
Ranked-choice voting does not currently occur in Idaho. It’s used statewide in Alaska and Maine, and Nevada voters in November approved an initiative to implement the voting method. It’s also used in a number of counties and cities.
“This action is preemptive, so we don’t have to deal with this in the future,” Hawkins said of the legislation.
The bill will require a hearing before moving forward.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.
