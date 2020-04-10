A part-time administrative assistant at the Port of Clarkston has lost her job to help cover an anticipated shortfall of $136,000 caused largely by the coronavirus.
A seasonal position also was cut and the port is discontinuing an agreement it had with a personnel agency for a trainee to replace an employee who is retiring soon.
Port Manager Wanda Keefer shared the staffing cuts she is making Thursday at a meeting of the port commissioners.
The downsizing leaves the Clarkston port with four full-time employees and will defray $100,000 of what Keefer believes will be a $136,000 revenue decrease in the 2020 operating budget of $707,000.
“We don’t know where the virus is going to go,” said Commissioner Marvin Jackson. “I think Wanda is on the right track with what she is doing.”
One of the biggest declines will likely be in lease payments from port tenants, which are expected to be around $463,400, compared with the previously forecast $662,000 for the year.
Keefer will work with tenants to defer, but not forgive, the money they owe to the port, depending on what challenges they are facing and how much assistance they are receiving from government programs.
Port officials also expect a dramatic decline in what would have been $40,000 in fees from overnight-passenger cruise boats. This month, one or more vessels had been scheduled to dock at the port over 24 days.
All have canceled because of COVID-19 and the cruise boat industry isn’t anticipated to rebound until late summer at the earliest, Keefer said.
At the same time, the port believes its annual property tax revenue will fall from $363,000 to $290,000 because of a tax break Tri-State Memorial Hospital wants, and an inability of some Asotin County homeowners to pay, Keefer said.
“All of these things are stacking up to have a significant impact,” she added.
To help Keefer respond, the commissioners passed a declaration of emergency that expands the port manager’s authority through the end of the year.
One of the key powers it grants her is an ability to negotiate with tenants, perhaps waiving late fees or interest.
“There’s no one size fits all,” she said. “I do need the flexibility.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.