If it wasn’t for the annual Christmas Connection event, Amy Pollick wouldn’t have been able to get presents for her four children this year.
Pollick’s fiance lost his job, while she was transitioning to another role herself. The couple had recently bought a home and weren’t sure what they were going to do, so the 32-year-old from Clarkston decided to sign up after using the service about four years ago.
“I’m so thankful for this,” Pollick said with tears filling her eyes as she held a box of toys. “It’s a miracle we are here. Their generosity does not go unappreciated and I thank them for bringing a little light to our world.”
The event held on Saturday was able to help around 500 families this year during a time when many people struggle to make ends meet.
Typically, people would be able to select their own toys, grab knitted hats and gloves for their kids, get pictures with Santa Claus and enjoy a free dinner, but safety protocols put into place during the coronavirus pandemic limited offerings to a distribution-only style event held at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. Those who signed up were able to get grocery gift cards and pre-selected toys provided through Toys for Tots.
“We’ve just been trying to follow the guidelines and we don’t have the same stuff to give away this year, but it’s working good and we are blessed that we’re still able to be here helping people,” said Erica Ramsey, a volunteer at the event. “You get to know the people that sign up, but this year we have had a lot of new faces that never had to sign up before.”
Ramsey now works at St. Vincent de Paul, the organization that puts on the event, but she’s lent a helping hand since she was 14 years old. Her mother, Sharon Berry, is one the organizers for Christmas Connection.
Attendees were required to wear masks and stand 6 feet away from others as they filtered through the large fairgrounds pavilion to grab their items. Once they exited the building, they were able to pick a Christmas tree from more than 60 options. The trees, a new offering this year, was made possible through a donation from Patt’s Garden Center in Clarkston.
The overall feel of the event was more mellow than normal, Ramsey said, but things went smoothly and people abided by the safety protocols. She said the outpouring of support from businesses and sponsors was incredible this year.
“I think that a lot of people were kind of blind to how many people needed help until COVID hit, and then we all kind of needed help,” Ramsey said. “Now, we’ve all found a way to come together and be more humane toward each other, whereas before, some people kind of just turned a blind eye. I hope that this year makes people realize that more people need help and that if we all came together, we could help a lot more people and maybe all of us would be better off in the long run.”
Jessica Standlee, 32, of Clarkston, attended the event to get toys for her three children. It’s the second time Standlee has participated.
“It’s nice to have that extra stuff to put under the tree, especially during this time of year and this year (in general),” she said. “This year, it’s a lot harder for families to spend the extra money to get stuff for their kids.”
As she was about to exit the building, a volunteer brought over a wooden rocking horse for her 6-year-old daughter, Aria, to take home.
“I really like it,” said Aria after she climbed onto the toy to test it out.
St. Vincent de Paul will conclude its Christmas Connection activities next week after it delivers items to people who are homebound, but Ramsey said anyone who still needs some additional assistance can reach out to their Clarkston office at (509) 758-7061.
“I never want people to think it’s too late to ask for help,” Ramsey said.
