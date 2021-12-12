Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
Tom Forest, of McCall, has been sipping coffee at The Pancake House since it was housed in a small green building in what is now part of the parking lot.
But Forest and throngs of other fans of massive cinnamon rolls, chicken-fried steaks and the notorious “Those Potatoes” will have to find somewhere else to make their stomachs happy.
The iconic McCall restaurant closed Dec. 5, 43 years after opening at 209 N. Third St.
Current owners Bonnie and George Bertram sold the building after unsuccessful attempts at finding a buyer who would keep the restaurant operating.
“It’s the end of an era,” said Forest, 72, of McCall. “This place is going to be missed.”
George Bertram said he would wake up before 4 a.m. every work day.
“I’d get here before anybody else and do any repairs that need to be done and stock the shelves and take deliveries and rotate the stock,” he said.
“It’s going to be the hardest thing for me to wake up and roll over and go back to sleep,” Bertram said.
George, 73, and Bonnie, 70, bought the business in 1983.
They sold the 11,000-square-foot building to a buyer whose identity was not disclosed to them.
The buyer’s intentions for the space also are not known, but the new owners want the building emptied, George Bertram said.
All equipment, furniture and decorations inside The Pancake House will be sold at auction Dec. 17-18, according to an advertisement that appeared in The Star-News.
As of Tuesday, a new owner of the property had not been posted on the county ownership map maintained by the Valley County Assessor’s Office.
Since it was founded in 1949 as The Pinecrest, the restaurant has fed thousands of customers and hosted countless birthdays, graduations, reunions and other special events.
“It’s time for a change and time to move on,” Bonnie Bertram said.
“Time to see what the future of McCall looks like without the restaurant,” she said, adding with a chuckle that “McCall will survive.”
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Grants to pay for improvements at Eells Park
COLFAX — The Colfax Chamber of Commerce received two grants for $2,000 to improve Eells Park.
Both the Rural Development Initiative and Avista provided $1,000 each to add elements to revitalize the park created in 1912 by minister Cushing Ells.
The money is being used to purchase a bench, a bike rack, and an informational sign about the history of the Lippitt Fountain.
“The newly refurbished Lippitt fountain was also known as the Daughter’s fountain, as it was presented to the City of Colfax in memory of Clara Lippitt, the young daughter of prominent citizens Julius and Flora Lippitt,” Keogh said.
The chamber is working with the city and Friends of the Parks for the placement of the features.
“Our hope is that this sparks community interest in improving our area, This park could be the starting point for the Greenway project, which will do wonders for Colfax,” said Molly Keogh, director of the chamber.
The improvements are in advance of the Colfax Sesquicentennial Celebration in July 2022 for being incorporated 150 years.
Eells Park is located at 400 N. West Street.
— Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday