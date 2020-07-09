New rules from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement barring international students from taking all of their classes online has caused national turmoil in higher education, but local university leaders say their schools will make it work.
Earlier this week, ICE announced international students on F-1 and M-1 visas would have to leave the country if they plan on taking classes entirely online this fall. F-1 students pursue academic coursework in the U.S. and M-1 students are enrolled in vocational programming.
In years past, international students were only allowed to take a single online course. According to University of Idaho Vice Provost for Strategic Enrollment Dean Kahler, ICE issued a temporary exemption to that rule in March as the pandemic worsened and colleges were forced to move classes online, saying it would “adjust guidance as needed.”
“That temporary exemption has now been modified, on Monday, by the Student Exchange and Visitor Program so that students cannot take entirely online courses like the exemption allowed previously,” Kahler said. “Now, they’re saying, ‘You have to take at least one face-to-face class and then try to limit the number of online classes to those that will help you in pursuing your degree.’ ”
Both Washington State University and UI officials said it is uncertain what would happen if schools were forced to close to live instruction once more because of COVID-19, but said the exemption shows the agency can be flexible with waiving these requirements in response to crisis.
WSU International Programs spokeswoman Kate Hellman said local universities would be in much worse shape if they were planning for classes to be delivered online only in the fall, like Harvard plans to do. Because both UI and WSU have committed to at least some in-person instruction in the fall, they will be able to work with their international students to maintain their visa status.
“For our current international students, what that means is that under this new guidance, their enrollment needs to be a combination of live and remote coursework,” Hellman said. “That is actually already what the university was planning for. That is not to say that it won’t impact some students — there’s always a chance for that — but we are going to work as a university community to help ensure that if there are any impacts, that they are minimized.”
Hellman said this would be accomplished by working closely with academic advisers arranging individual appointments with students and educating students about the new rules so they can adapt.
Kahler said the UI will make similar adjustments to make sure students are aware of the new rule and give them access to resources and support to help them adjust their schedules if needed. However, Kahler said the UI and WSU are not online schools and in a year not overshadowed by a global pandemic, this is one of their great strengths. Diverse, live instruction is an essential and desirable component to the UI and WSU experience.
Kahler said this is not a return to pre-COVID-19 rules, noting ICE could have just eliminated the temporary exemption altogether rather than modifying it. However, the move did come as a surprise.
Kahler said one of his worries is that the move — and the narrative surrounding it in the media — may send an exclusionary message or cause confusion among current and prospective international students. He said it could have a depressive effect on already “sluggish” international enrollment numbers.
“My concern is that we’re going to have students that are going to think that the U.S. is not welcoming to international students and it’s really quite contrary,” Kahler said. “The University of Idaho is probably one of the best landing spots for international students and I’m not saying that just from a marketing perspective — we really do have a wonderful community on campus and in Moscow, that welcomes international students.”
Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.