PALOUSE — The city of Palouse is asking residents to boil water before drinking it because it may be contaminated because of a pressure loss in the water system.
Boiled tap water or purchased bottle water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice, a Monday news release from the city said.
When pressure loss occurs, it is possible contamination from the environment may be drawn into the water system. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms.
Public Works is currently working to fix a leak in the main water line. The city reported Monday it had discovered two leaks in its water system and cautioned residents that water services would be shut off intermittently throughout the day as crews worked to repair the leaks.
More information is available from Palouse City Hall at (509) 878-1811.