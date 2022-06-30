As residents on the Palouse prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a bang, local officials are reminding the public of the rules and risks surrounding fireworks.
They are encouraging the public to avoid buying and using illegal fireworks, which include items like aerial fireworks, firecrackers, bottle rockets, cherry bombs, M-80s and homemade devices.
Fire officials for Pullman and Moscow both say the use of illegal fireworks is the most common violation they see each Fourth of July weekend.
Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson said his department often sees aerial fireworks, which are dangerous because of their unpredictability. Aerial fireworks could start a fire on a roof, tree or shrub.
“It’s that unknown of where it lands, where it ends up and what it can do,” he said.
Pullman Deputy Fire Marshal Tony Nuttman said firefighters also see many people point these fireworks in unsafe directions, which could include a hillside full of dry brush and grass.
“They can sit there and smolder for a little while and all of a sudden start a fire,” he said.
People caught using illegal fireworks can potentially face a misdemeanor charge in Pullman and Moscow.
The legal nonaerial common fireworks are also known as “safe and sane” fireworks, Nickerson said. They include spinners, fountains, sparklers and anything else that is designed to remain on or near the ground.
There is a limited time period when fireworks can be sold and used. In Idaho, nonaerial fireworks can be sold and discharged until midnight Tuesday, according to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department.
In Washington, they can be sold until 9 p.m. Tuesday. They can be discharged until Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., except for Monday when they can be discharged from 9 a.m. to midnight.
Pullman’s rules are stricter as fireworks can only be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to midnight Monday. Discharging fireworks outside these time periods could result in a civil penalty of $100, according to the Pullman Police Department.
Pullman prohibits the discharge of personal fireworks in city parks or within city-owned facilities and grounds starting Saturday.
Pullman’s annual Fourth of July celebration at Sunnyside Park includes a public fireworks show. The celebration begins at 5 p.m., with the fireworks show taking place when it gets dark.
Moscow and Pullman officials recommend that people have water nearby while using fireworks.
Pullman police recommend only adults light fireworks and that fireworks should be stored in a secure location out of reach of children.
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department asks people only use fireworks as they’re intended, never relight a “dud” firework and keep a safe distance from the person doing the lighting, who should wear safety glasses.
Last year, the Pullman and Moscow fire departments responded to multiple fires caused by fireworks. Pullman responded to an incident where a man sustained life-threatening injuries when a firework reportedly exploded on his leg.
“Everybody be very careful, be very safe with them,” Nickerson said. “If they have any issues, call 911 as soon as possible.”
