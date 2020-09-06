Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
PALOUSE — The city of Palouse will go without levies on the November ballot for arterial streets and the swimming pool after a city hall oversight resulted in not filing by the Aug. 4 deadline.
Last year, the pool levy went for $34,000, with an arterial streets levy of $44,000. Each would have been reduced for 2021, because of the early closure of the pool this summer and the city council deciding in July not to accept a bid on its Palouse Cove sidewalk project — both of which meant money would not get spent this year.
The pool closed July 6 over coronavirus concerns.
For streets, Palouse’s 2021 levy request was expected to be less since the city had no major projects this year, allowing for much of the current levy money to carry over to next year.
Levies are often passed for a specific project. The Palouse Cove sidewalk, which was to be 2020’s big project, came in at a bid higher than the town expected.
April of next year is the next chance to run levies in Whitman County. Palouse could elect to file for that ballot or wait until November 2021, adding the previous year’s levy request with the following year.
Either way, the pool levy is expected to be smaller than it has been.
“It’s gonna be much less than the $34,000,” said Kyle Dixon, city administrator.
The city spent just $14,000 in 2020 of its usual $40,000 for the pool. Aside from levy dollars, the city contributes $5,000-$10,000 of the annual budget.
The decision on filing for next April may be affected by election costs running higher in the spring — less items on the ballot, less entities to share the cost.
Also, the Palouse City Council stuck to its original policy from earlier this summer to pay the pool’s lifeguards for the month of July — after the pool’s early closing for the season in the first week of the month — following a request from a resident that the laid-off employees be paid through Aug. 16. Mayor Chris Cook reported at the council meeting Aug. 25 the city wanted to balance honor for the lifeguards as well as taxpayers. The lifeguards knew the pool may be subject to closing at any time during the 2020 season.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Activity busing eliminated in MVSD
GRANGEVILLE — In an effort to balance the 2020-21 budget, Mountain View School District has eliminated transportation for extracurricular activities.
This news came Aug. 25, the day after a special board meeting was called where the board voted to cut extracurricular expenses by 26 percent.
Three motions for alternative options, made by trustees Brad Lutz and Pam Reidlen, each died for lack of seconds prior to a motion made by trustee Melissa Kaschmitter, which passed 3-1 (yes votes from Kaschmitter, Reidlen and chair Rebecca Warden; no from Lutz; trustee Casey Smith was absent).
In addition to the extracurricular cuts, Kaschmitter’s motion called for reducing curriculum adoption by $100,000, placing a hold on any textbook renewal for the year, and the reduction of some staff, including certified, FTE and at-will positions.
“We had originally (in meetings past) discussed a 30 percent extracurricular cut,” Kaschmitter said, asking if there had been any feedback on that.
The discussion leading up to the vote included Lutz’s disagreement with cutting extracurriculars.
“I’m against this as I think it’s going to be really difficult to cut extracurriculars,” and adjust the schedules so close to school starting, Lutz stated. He also said he felt this cut would hurt kids and reemphasized his belief in the importance of extracurricular activities.
Following the vote, Warden said maybe everyone would come together and raise the money and there would not be any cuts.
“In our defense, we warned everyone in May that cuts were coming. If they chose not to listen, well, now they can be in the hot seat,” she said.
Although the board did not specify the way in which activities would be cut, by the next day the district had contacted parents with the news there would not be any busing.
Superintendent Todd Fiske said the elimination of extra-curricular transportation throughout the district applies to all travel 100 miles or less from each school to the activity.
“This means, as a parent or guardian, you will be responsible for getting your student to and from scheduled events,” he wrote in a letter to parents. “Coaches cannot transport under District Policy No. 545.”
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday