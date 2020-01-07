ASOTIN — David L. Wood entered innocent pleas to three counts of first-degree child molestation Monday in Asotin County Superior Court.
Wood, a 70-year-old Palouse resident, remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He has retained Seattle attorney John Henry Browne and his associate, Charlie R. Varni, for representation.
Wood’s next court appearance was set for Feb. 3 before Judge Scott Marinella of Columbia County.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.
Wood was arrested at his home last month after being accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl and having sexual contact with a girl when she was 3 and again when she was 5. All of the incidents are alleged to have occurred in Clarkston.