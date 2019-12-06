ASOTIN — A 70-year-old Palouse man is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $500,000 bond and facing three counts of first-degree child molestation, all Class A felonies.
David L. Wood made his first court appearance Thursday in Asotin County Superior Court after being arrested Wednesday at his residence. Wood, who will be arraigned Dec. 16, is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl and having sexual contact with a girl when she was 3 and again when she was 5.
All of the incidents are alleged to have occurred in Clarkston.
At the bond hearing, Judge Tina Kernan appointed public defender Jane Richards to represent Wood. Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.