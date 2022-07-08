Palouse Ice rink nets $500,000 slap shot

MOSCOW — As the new Palouse Ice Rink facility eyes a fall opening date, it recently received a significant financial boost from Idaho Central Credit Union.
The Palouse Ice Rink announced this week it received $500,000 from ICCU toward the construction of its new facility at 2019 S. Main St. in Moscow. This gift is in addition to a previous donation of $130,000 from the credit union.
Palouse Ice Rink vice president Tony Mangini said this donation will help offset some of the additional construction costs stemming from inflation.
“This is going to help us be in a better financial position,” he said.
The Palouse Ice Rink project is divided into two phases. The first phase is to have the ice rink ready for public use by October. Mangini said the second phase is to complete locker rooms, the concession area and other amenities.
“As we are able to accumulate more funding by donations, from groups like ICCU and from private parties, the more we’re going to be able to finish the project and have a better final product in the end,” he said.
According to a news release from Palouse Ice Rink spokeswoman Cheryl Reed, more than $3.5 million has already been committed to the project, including a $1 million matching pledge from the Hamilton Fund managed by the City of Moscow.
The Hamilton Fund comes from the estate of Bobby Hamilton for the purposes of supporting recreational opportunities in Moscow. It has been used for the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, Hamilton Lowe Aquatic Center, parks and playgrounds.
The Palouse Ice Rink purchased the 40,000-square-foot former Northwest River Supply building in 2021 from Bill and Donna Parks. Additional financing came from the USDA and donations have also been made from local businesses and individuals.
The Palouse Ice Rink was originally constructed in 2001 as a temporary facility on the Latah County Fairgrounds. Reed said an estimated 35,000 patrons use the ice rink each year through both winter and summer months.
As the 2001 facility began to age and demands began to exceed its capacity, the Palouse Ice Rink board of directors began fundraising for a new, permanent, full-size facility, increasing efforts as the former NRS building became available.
“For the longest time, the (new) ice rink was viewed as wishful thinking, I think, by most of the community,” Mangini said.
As someone who has been an ice rink board member since 2014, he is excited to be nearing that October opening date.
“It’s been a long time coming and we’re going to have a really nice resource for the community for years to come,” he said.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.