Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
COLFAX — Plans for the return of the Palouse Empire Fair are moving forward and is six weeks away.
New features of the “Back in the Saddle” fair in its return from last year’s cancellation are a concert, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo Thursday and Friday nights with mini-bull riding on Saturday night, and more.
“Plans are going 100 percent, just like a regular fair,” said Bill Tensfeld, fair director. “It’s a good feeling, I’ll tell you.”
New attractions include a 60-foot-long by 40-foot stage to be erected in the middle of the rodeo arena for recording artist Neal McCoy. The opening act is Washington State University (WSU) graduate Chance McKinney.
“It’s going to kick off the fair like we haven’t kicked off the fair before,” Tensfeld said.
The concert came together after the grandstand debuted at the 2019 fair.
“After we built the grandstand, we thought, we should have a concert,” Tensfeld said. “I don’t know if there’s ever been a 60-foot stage in Whitman County.”
The fair hired a production manager out of Spokane to orchestrate the stage.
“It’ll be out of there by sun-up Thursday,” Tensfeld said of the fair’s opening day.
4-H horse riders perform the same morning.
The rabbit show was moved to Aug. 15 because of a hemorrhagic disease among the animals.
“We look forward to having rabbits back for the 2022 fair with a vaccine in place,” Fair Manager Janel Goebel said.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
McCall City Council proposes doubling pay
MCCALL — Members of the McCall City Council would see their pay more than double if raises proposed last week are adopted.
The proposal would increase the mayor’s salary from $400 per month ($3,600/year) to $1,000 per month ($12,000/year).
Council members would see their pay go from $250 per month ($3,000/year) to $800 per month ($9,600/year) under the proposal.
The proposed raises would increase the total annual cost of council salaries from $15,600 to $50,400.
The raises would be approved Aug. 12, the same day the council is expected to vote on its 2022 budget.
The raises are needed to account for growth in the city, which is continually increasing the City Council’s workload, council members said.
“The work is just going to be more hours, more meetings,” McCall Mayor Bob Giles said. “What I’m worried about is that five years from now, who are you going to get to run for office?”
The five-member City Council sets city policy, adopts laws and serves as the city’s decision-making authority. Mayors are selected from the council on a vote by the council.
“I would estimate that I spend at least 40 to 50 hours a month just reviewing, researching and trying to fully understand some of these issues,” council member Melanie Holmes said.
The mayor serves as the ceremonial head of the council and as a voting member. Mayoral duties include public presentations and participation in other public events.
The council last approved a raise in August 2019. That raise was $25 per month, bumping monthly salaries to $250 for council members and $400 for the mayor.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Filing deadline a month away for area taxing district elections
Thinking of running for local elected office? Prospective candidates have many options to choose from, whether on city councils or school boards, as well as with area cemetery, fire and recreation districts. The election is a few months off, Nov. 3; however, the filing deadline for petitions of candidacy is just a month away: Sept. 3.
To file, persons must reside within the district in question and be a qualified elector. For filing, candidate petitions must have signatures of five qualified electors who live within that district.
For those seats that are uncontested, no election will be held.
For questions on open positions, contact the clerk or administrator of the respective district. Petition forms are available at the Idaho County Election’s Office, Idaho County Courthouse, in Grangeville. For information, call (208) 983-2751.
What seats are open?
Cities
Cottonwood: Mayor and two council positions.
Ferdinand: Two council positions.
Grangeville: Mayor and three council positions.
Kooskia: Two council positions.
Riggins: Three council positions.
Stites: Mayor and two council positions.
White Bird: Mayor and two council positions.
School Boards
Cottonwood Joint School District 242: Trustee zones 1,2 and 5.
Salmon River Joint School District 243: Trustee zones 4 and 5.
Mountain View School District 244: Trustee zones 3 and 5.
Kamiah Joint School District 304: Trustee zones 1 and 4.
Cemetery Districts
Two commission seats are open each in the Clearwater and Grangeville districts, and one seat in the Cottonwood district.
Sub-district 1 and 3 seats are open in Ferdinand.
Kamiah and Winona: District 1 seats.
Keuterville: District 2 and 3 seats.
Pine Grove, Riggins and White Bird: District 3 seats.
Woodland: District 3.
Fire Districts
Cottonwood: District 3
Grangeville: Districts 2 and 3.
Harpster: Sub-district 1.
Kamiah: Sub-district 3.
Other Districts
White Bird Recreation District: President and vice president seats.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Cash elected to state American Legion commander position
GRANGEVILLE — It was the search for camaraderie and shared experiences that led Jinny Cash to the local American Legion and VFW groups, but it was the desire to make a difference that has kept her there.
Cash was recently elected to the one-year position of commander, Department of Idaho, American Legion.
“It’s an honor, and I definitely look forward to serving,” she said.
Cash was born and raised in Grangeville, and following graduation from Grangeville High School, joined the Army.
“I just knew, even as a kid, that I wanted to be in the Army,” she recalled.
Cash specialized in logistics and, in all, spent 30 years in her military career in the Army, the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve.
“I kind of aged out,” she smiled. “I really loved it and it always felt like I was right where I was supposed to be.”
She joined the American Legion Grangeville Post No. 37, where she is still active as post adjutant, and followed the ranks locally, districtwide, regionally and at the state level.
She spent a week at National American Legion College in Indianapolis back in 2015.
“It was an honor to be chosen to go as only two candidates from each state attend each year,” Cash said. “This is a prerequisite to running for commander.”
Cash mentioned that she is only the second woman to hold the position. The first woman commander is also from Grangeville: Katrina Bentley, who was department commander from 2009-10.
Military service in Cash’s blood, as her father and five uncles have served. She is also a part of the local VFW post and was instrumental in founding and managing the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center five years ago.
She now continues to volunteer there a couple of times a week.
The new commander position will allow Cash the opportunity to travel to all nine of Idaho’s districts and promote the American Legion’s mission and programs, which includes representing veterans, promoting patriotism and Americanism, youth programs (including American Legion baseball and scholarships), and national security.
“I especially want all veterans to know they are welcome in the American Legion,” she said.
Post 37 meets at the veterans center the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. The local commander is Shailynn Cornett.
Chad Miller heads the local VFW.
“I love serving, and Grangeville is the best place to be,” Cash said.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday