Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
PALOUSE — The annual second-weekend-in-September Palouse Days celebration returned Friday with events that run until Sunday at noon.
Along with the parade this morning and the 37th annual Palouse Show and Shine car show, new this year in downtown Palouse is more live music — with five bands through tonight. Also new are two brunch/lunch events Sunday.
“It’ll be fun and exciting. We’ll have live music all day long,” said Paula Echanove, Palouse Days volunteer.
Today, the full schedule begins at 7 a.m. with the Lions Club Breakfast at West Main Street toward Hayton Greene Park, followed by the Palouse River Run starting at 8 a.m. (5K, 10K, 1.5K), sponsored by Gar/Pal Young Life.
At 9 a.m. at the library, the Xenodican Club Book Sale begins, along with a quilt display and funnel cakes. On display at the Roy Chatters Newspaper and Printing Museum will be memorabilia from the Don and Teresa Myott collection.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the Lions Club Palouse Days Car Show. At 10 a.m. the Lions open their hamburger trailer downtown.
Also at 10 a.m. the parade starts, with the 2019 grand marshals named as a group — the founders of Haunted Palouse — a core of volunteers who started the two-weekend Halloween event 17 years ago and have worked on it since.
Events continue through the day — including the pingpong ball drop for prizes, the egg toss, face painting and duck races — with the day wrapping up to music from Odd Bird Blues at 6:30 p.m. and Blue Highway at 7.
On Sunday, the two new events are “Big Lebowski: National White Russian Day,” which invites people to come to Palouse Caboose in slippers and bathrobes “whenever you get out of bed.”
At 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Palouse Federated Church will hold a buffalo burger barbecue, for a $10 suggested donation.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Waitsburg Pioneer Fall Festival is Sunday: Music, food and fun
WAITSBURG — Community members and visitors can take a step back in time Sunday when they join the Waitsburg Historical Society for the city’s 47th annual Pioneer Fall Festival on the Bruce House Museum Complex lawn.
The annual event, held on the third Sunday of September, is an opportunity to celebrate the local history that helps make Waitsburg one of a kind.
This year’s celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. with the Pioneer of the Year Award ceremony. This year’s honorees are the descendants of Don Thomas, whose family settled in the valley early in the 20th century.
An outdoor nondenominational church service will follow. At noon, guests will be able to tour the museum campus filled with vendor booths, music and historical displays. Local artisans will demonstrate time-honored skills and crafts such as candle making, woodcarving, spinning, quilting and blacksmithing.
Throughout the day, visitors can take tours of the 1883 Victorian Bruce House Museum, which was restored by the Waitsburg Historical Society and community volunteers in 1971. The museum features historically accurate rooms filled with original furniture and décor and period antiques, many donated by local families. Local musicians will provide entertainment in the parlor.
Entertainers will take turns on the outdoor stage throughout the afternoon. Performers include BiG fONT, Coyote Gulch, Jasper Mountain, Caleb Shanks and the Bluegrass Kids. Musicians are also invited to bring their instruments and join the bluegrass jam in front of the Wilson-Phillips House.
Dena Martin, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday