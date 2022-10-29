PULLMAN — A Pullman couple pleaded guilty after being charged with animal cruelty when more than a dozen animals were found dead and nine more were found malnourished and neglected inside their residence.

Carson Hammer, 22, and Sydney Weston, 20, both pleaded guilty to three counts of felony first-degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Hammer was sentenced to one month in jail, probation for a year and was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. He was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution owed to the Pullman Police Department and Whitman County Humane Society. Weston will be sentenced Dec. 9 after undergoing a mental evaluation.

