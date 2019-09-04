Two people escaped unscathed when the helicopter they were in malfunctioned and crashed Saturday in the Snake River, according to a witness.
Mark Heuett, who lives nearby and helped retrieve the sunken helicopter the next day, said the two occupants didn’t even have bruises after the helicopter crashed at about 10:45 p.m., 12 miles upstream from Clarkston. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office identified the two occupants as Lewis G. Weiss, of Duvall, Wash., and Alexander J. Jobe, of Sammamish, Wash.
The men swam ashore, but did not contact law enforcement officials. A National Transportation Safety Board representative said a preliminary report about the incident should be prepared in about five days, but the official declined to comment on the crash.
Neither man sought medical treatment.
Heuett said the pilot, Jobe, saw lights on the other side of the river and decided to fly over and see if he could help. The helicopter had a malfunction and was forced to drop into the river, Heuett said.
“Fortunately nobody was hurt,” Heuett said. “(Jobe) is a very experienced pilot and he did the very best job he could ... but things happen sometimes and just like any piece of equipment, sometimes they malfunction.”
Heuett said he knows the family well. The men reportedly didn’t contact law enforcement that night, but have since spoken with officers. Another helicopter was used to pull the crashed aircraft from the river and it has been taken to Seattle for repairs. No criminal citations were issued in the crash.
Holm may be contacted at (208) 848-2275 or tholm@lmtribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @TomHolm4.