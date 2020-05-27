COLFAX — Whitman County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on drug possession, identity theft and property crimes after being dispatched to a burglary Sunday night, according to a news release.
Chastity Smith, 42, and Robert Robbins, 34, both of Auburn, Wash., were arrested Sunday night after deputies stopped a vehicle that matched a description of a suspect vehicle in a burglary north of Colfax on Washington State Route 195, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said.
During the traffic stop, the two admitted to being at the residence in question. Deputies also observed a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in the vehicle and discovered Robbins had an arrest warrant from the Washington Department of Corrections for escape from community custody, Myers said.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and found several grams of packaged heroin, methamphetamine and suboxone. Deputies also found several driver’s licenses not belonging to either Smith or Robbins. Smith and Robbins each have criminal records with more than 20 felony convictions for similar crimes, Myers said.
Deputies are now working to contact the people who may have been victims of identity theft related to some of the items discovered in the vehicle driven by Smith on Sunday night, Myers said.
The investigation is ongoing.