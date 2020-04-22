Painting under deadline

Carol Smith brushes white paint onto the fence posts surrounding her home on Powers Avenue on Tuesday morning in the Lewiston Orchards. Smith noted that with rain in the forecast on Wednesday, she had to finish her fence-painting project by the end of the day. See Page 6A for more weather information.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

