PULLMAN — The Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow will have two “Grand Entries” scheduled for noon and 6 p.m. April 9 at Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman. The event will be emceed by Fred Hill, Arena Director Dan Nanamkin, Head Man Dancer Hahots Shebala and Head Woman Dancer Meilani Decker. The host drum group is Buffalo Hill Singers.
The powwow is sponsored by the ASWSU Ku-A-Mah and the ASWSU Native American Women’s Association. This is the first in-person powwow since 2020. The powwow is free and open to the public. Arts and craft vendors will be available.